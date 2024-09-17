|
17.09.2024 17:17:56
Toyota Introduces 2025 Toyota Sienna
(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Tuesday introduced 2025 Toyota Sienna with an updated look, spacious functionality, and a 2.5 liter four-cylinder hybrid engine offering 245 horsepower.
The car now features wireless versions of both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch center touchscreen, and a new advanced rear seat reminder system to scan the second and third row seats for potential movement.
For safety, the automaker has included features like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist in all 2025 Sienna models.
The new car's Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price starts at $39,185, excluding Dealer Processing and Handling fee, and is expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships nationwide in the Fall of 2024.
Currently, Toyota's stock is trading at $174.40, down 1.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|Ausblick: Toyota Motor legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Toyota Motor präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Toyota Motor stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)
|162,00
|3,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen deutlich fester -- ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen wiesen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.