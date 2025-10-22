Toyota Motor Introduces All-New 6th Generation RAV4

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Wednesday announced its all-new 6th generation RAV4 with a bold redesign, upgraded hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, improved handling, new technology, and refined comfort.

The lineup includes Core (LE, XLE Premium, Limited), Rugged (Woodland), and Sport (SE, XSE, GR SPORT) designs with stiffer chassis and revised suspension enhance ride quality. For the first time, the RAV4 will offer only electrified powertrains—Hybrid or Plug-in Hybrid—eliminating gas-only options.

Inside, the SUV gains a smarter layout with a new center stack, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and upgraded seating options. Exterior styling emphasizes SUV proportions, rugged stance, and new LED lighting, with 10 color choices and exclusive finishes for select trims.

The 2026 RAV4 debuts Toyota's latest multimedia system with 5G connectivity, improved voice control, a customizable interface, and a built-in Drive Recorder. All models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, enhanced driver assistance, and the new Arene software platform.

Production uses the TNGA-K platform with improved noise insulation, suspension tuning, and an advanced braking system. AWD versions offer enhanced traction and stability.

The Hybrid models will be available in U.S. dealerships from December 2025, whereas PHEV models will be available in spring 2026.

Currently, TM is trading at $204.01, up 1.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.