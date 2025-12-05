Toyota Motor Aktie

Toyota Motor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888452 / ISIN: US8923313071

05.12.2025 06:01:53

Toyota Premieres Lexus Brand's Lexus LFA Concept, TGR's GR GT, GR GT3 Sports Cars

(RTTNews) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) on Friday announced the world premiere of Lexus brand's Lexus LFA Concept, as well as TOYOTA GAZOO Racing or TGR's GR GT and GR GT3 flagship sports cars.

The Lexus LFA Concept is a concept model aimed at creating a battery electric vehicle or BEV sports car.

Further, TGR's GR GT is a new GR-brand flagship sports car that further advances the making of ever-better motorsports-bred cars, and the GR GT3 is a GR GT-based, FIA GT3-spec race car for all customers who want to win races. TGR publicly displayed under-development prototypes for the first time.

Both models feature the active adoption of new technologies and manufacturing methods, including Toyota's first all-aluminum body frame and a 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine.

Toyota said the three unveiled models are being positioned as its flagship sports cars, in the footsteps of the Toyota 2000GT and Lexus LFA.

According to the firm, the three models, together, symbolize "Toyota's Shikinen Sengu", a traditional Japanese shrine ritual, which involves rebuilding the shrine itself as well as recrafting its furnishings and ceremonial garments.

In Tokyo, Toyota shares were trading at 3,028.00 yen, down 2.42 percent.

Nachrichten zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs) 163,00 -2,40% Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

