WKN DE: A2P09K / ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967

30.10.2025 11:41:43

Trane Technologies Plc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies plc (TT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $857.0 million, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $780.9 million, or $3.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trane Technologies plc reported adjusted earnings of $869.6 million or $3.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $5.742 billion from $5.441 billion last year.

Trane Technologies plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $857.0 Mln. vs. $780.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.82 vs. $3.43 last year. -Revenue: $5.742 Bln vs. $5.441 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.95 - $13.05

