Trane Technologies Recognized by TIME, PEOPLE and Fortune for Workforce, Culture and Commitment to Sustainability

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, was recently recognized for workplace excellence, uplifting culture and its commitment to sustainability by TIME, PEOPLE and Fortune. The company was named to TIME’s World’s Best Companies list for the second consecutive year, made its first appearance on PEOPLE’s Companies That Care list and achieved its highest ranking to date on Fortune’s list of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production, securing 5th position.

"It’s an honor to be recognized by TIME, PEOPLE and Fortune for our commitment to creating a positive workplace, as well as our dedication to sustainability,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We are proud to foster a culture that not only values innovation and growth but also prioritizes the well-being of our people and the planet. Our continued recognition across various prestigious platforms underscores our unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact on the world.”

TIME’s list of the World’s Best Companies is published in collaboration with market research company Statista and ranks companies according to 3 pillars: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency. PEOPLE’s Companies that Care list highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, communities and the environment. Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production list evaluates employee experiences that predict retention, agility, and overall business success.

In addition to these rankings, Trane Technologies was also recently recognized by:

Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 – Finalist, Manufacturing category

Disability Equality Index – 2024 Best Places to Work

50/50 Women on Boards – Gender-Balanced Board Designation

Paradigm for Parity – Holly Paeper and Charlene Vance named 2024 Women on the Rise

SHPE Technical Achievement and Recognition (STAR) Awards - Yisarai Valbuena Sanchez received the Climate Sustainability Award

Advancing its bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, Trane Technologies was the first company in its industry and among the first across all sectors to receive validation from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its near-term 2030 emissions reduction targets and its long-term 2050 net-zero target. With its Opportunity for All commitment, the company is uplifting our culture and communities through an inclusive approach and a focus on education and career development for everyone.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917656342/en/