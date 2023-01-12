|
Trane Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its fourth quarter earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both will be available on the Trane Technologies website.
A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company’s website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section.
For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website at approximately 1 p.m. ET, February 2, 2023.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.
