30.05.2025 08:00:10

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
30-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

50,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

310.20p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

307.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

309.3136p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,964,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,082,358.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 29/05/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 309.3136

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

894

310.20

 09:01:47

00075565179TRLO0

XLON

886

310.20

 09:01:47

00075565180TRLO0

XLON

585

310.20

 09:01:47

00075565181TRLO0

XLON

828

310.20

 09:01:47

00075565182TRLO0

XLON

280

310.20

 09:01:47

00075565183TRLO0

XLON

822

310.20

 09:01:47

00075565184TRLO0

XLON

137

310.20

 09:01:47

00075565185TRLO0

XLON

937

310.20

 09:01:47

00075565186TRLO0

XLON

917

310.20

 09:24:44

00075566088TRLO0

XLON

808

310.20

 09:24:44

00075566089TRLO0

XLON

864

309.40

 09:28:06

00075566216TRLO0

XLON

961

308.80

 09:28:26

00075566264TRLO0

XLON

849

308.60

 09:46:18

00075566727TRLO0

XLON

882

309.40

 10:18:53

00075568066TRLO0

XLON

2

309.80

 10:26:58

00075568426TRLO0

XLON

134

309.80

 10:26:58

00075568427TRLO0

XLON

969

310.20

 10:28:29

00075568494TRLO0

XLON

1035

309.40

 10:33:42

00075568700TRLO0

XLON

918

310.20

 10:42:44

00075569043TRLO0

XLON

995

310.00

 10:44:44

00075569121TRLO0

XLON

5

310.00

 10:49:44

00075569387TRLO0

XLON

201

309.40

 10:50:46

00075569416TRLO0

XLON

685

309.40

 10:50:46

00075569417TRLO0

XLON

381

309.20

 10:52:05

00075569500TRLO0

XLON

457

309.20

 10:52:05

00075569501TRLO0

XLON

815

310.00

 10:58:51

00075569704TRLO0

XLON

67

310.00

 11:01:15

00075569800TRLO0

XLON

933

310.00

 11:01:15

00075569801TRLO0

XLON

843

309.20

 11:10:15

00075570185TRLO0

XLON

805

310.20

 11:47:56

00075571123TRLO0

XLON

978

310.00

 11:52:12

00075571214TRLO0

XLON

926

309.60

 12:02:02

00075571369TRLO0

XLON

1200

309.80

 12:26:10

00075571896TRLO0

XLON

62

309.80

 12:26:10

00075571897TRLO0

XLON

852

309.40

 12:57:02

00075573022TRLO0

XLON

876

310.20

 13:13:58

00075573839TRLO0

XLON

99

310.20

 13:29:51

00075574156TRLO0

XLON

834

310.20

 13:40:23

00075574534TRLO0

XLON

927

310.20

 13:40:23

00075574535TRLO0

XLON

891

310.20

 13:40:23

00075574536TRLO0

XLON

798

309.80

 13:42:41

00075574596TRLO0

XLON

177

309.80

 13:42:41

00075574597TRLO0

XLON

847

309.80

 14:25:08

00075576111TRLO0

XLON

947

309.80

 14:25:08

00075576112TRLO0

XLON

852

309.80

 14:25:08

00075576113TRLO0

XLON

579

309.80

 14:25:08

00075576114TRLO0

XLON

250

309.80

 14:25:08

00075576115TRLO0

XLON

174

309.40

 14:28:18

00075576220TRLO0

XLON

493

309.40

 14:28:18

00075576221TRLO0

XLON

400

309.40

 14:28:18

00075576222TRLO0

XLON

77

309.40

 14:28:18

00075576223TRLO0

XLON

909

309.20

 14:31:47

00075576388TRLO0

XLON

450

308.80

 14:32:33

00075576462TRLO0

XLON

221

308.80

 14:32:35

00075576463TRLO0

XLON

182

308.80

 14:33:45

00075576495TRLO0

XLON

909

308.60

 14:49:11

00075576969TRLO0

XLON

20

308.40

 14:50:19

00075577017TRLO0

XLON

936

308.40

 14:50:19

00075577018TRLO0

XLON

995

309.40

 15:05:01

00075577694TRLO0

XLON

835

308.60

 15:06:06

00075577769TRLO0

XLON

107

308.60

 15:06:06

00075577770TRLO0

XLON

831

308.40

 15:14:29

00075578231TRLO0

XLON

949

308.40

 15:18:23

00075578432TRLO0

XLON

962

307.20

 15:23:50

00075578673TRLO0

XLON

1619

307.20

 15:41:10

00075579708TRLO0

XLON

803

307.20

 15:47:21

00075579952TRLO0

XLON

400

307.20

 15:50:21

00075580058TRLO0

XLON

400

307.20

 15:50:21

00075580059TRLO0

XLON

157

307.20

 15:50:21

00075580060TRLO0

XLON

400

308.00

 15:58:51

00075580499TRLO0

XLON

536

308.00

 15:58:51

00075580500TRLO0

XLON

2255

309.00

 16:13:29

00075581639TRLO0

XLON

1000

309.00

 16:13:29

00075581640TRLO0

XLON

990

308.20

 16:17:47

00075582029TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 391097
EQS News ID: 2147830

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

