Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
22.05.2025 08:00:12

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

22-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

50,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

312.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

308.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

310.6357p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,717,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,329,117.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 21/05/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 310.6357

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1143

311.60

 08:11:14

00075461564TRLO0

XLON

954

310.80

 08:11:14

00075461565TRLO0

XLON

1069

311.60

 08:57:09

00075462931TRLO0

XLON

46

310.20

 09:16:10

00075463446TRLO0

XLON

727

310.40

 09:18:37

00075463542TRLO0

XLON

327

310.40

 09:18:39

00075463550TRLO0

XLON

86

310.40

 09:18:39

00075463551TRLO0

XLON

1176

310.40

 09:37:54

00075464145TRLO0

XLON

1070

309.60

 09:39:40

00075464198TRLO0

XLON

1139

310.00

 10:09:39

00075465160TRLO0

XLON

1099

310.40

 10:32:07

00075465900TRLO0

XLON

960

310.60

 10:43:04

00075466162TRLO0

XLON

1001

311.40

 11:03:55

00075466652TRLO0

XLON

975

310.80

 11:10:42

00075466833TRLO0

XLON

1103

310.00

 11:34:08

00075467514TRLO0

XLON

997

310.80

 12:03:42

00075468292TRLO0

XLON

1004

310.80

 12:10:59

00075468546TRLO0

XLON

211

310.60

 12:13:17

00075468582TRLO0

XLON

167

310.60

 12:13:17

00075468583TRLO0

XLON

5

311.20

 12:22:52

00075469063TRLO0

XLON

155

311.20

 12:22:52

00075469064TRLO0

XLON

5

311.20

 12:23:35

00075469110TRLO0

XLON

3

311.20

 12:25:00

00075469130TRLO0

XLON

1156

311.20

 12:32:50

00075469241TRLO0

XLON

1067

311.60

 12:41:38

00075470369TRLO0

XLON

2

311.60

 13:21:23

00075472044TRLO0

XLON

1

311.60

 13:25:00

00075472212TRLO0

XLON

3

311.60

 13:26:49

00075472266TRLO0

XLON

3

311.60

 13:29:12

00075472375TRLO0

XLON

400

311.60

 13:30:17

00075472429TRLO0

XLON

125

311.60

 13:30:17

00075472430TRLO0

XLON

295

311.60

 13:30:17

00075472431TRLO0

XLON

207

311.60

 13:33:00

00075472569TRLO0

XLON

1041

311.60

 13:33:00

00075472570TRLO0

XLON

42

311.60

 13:33:00

00075472571TRLO0

XLON

1030

311.20

 14:01:39

00075473466TRLO0

XLON

1

311.80

 14:14:00

00075473889TRLO0

XLON

967

311.80

 14:14:30

00075473907TRLO0

XLON

871

311.20

 14:20:25

00075474197TRLO0

XLON

233

311.20

 14:20:25

00075474198TRLO0

XLON

1090

311.40

 14:20:25

00075474199TRLO0

XLON

2

311.60

 14:27:00

00075474454TRLO0

XLON

4

311.60

 14:27:00

00075474455TRLO0

XLON

2

311.60

 14:27:00

00075474456TRLO0

XLON

67

311.60

 14:31:01

00075474656TRLO0

XLON

11

311.60

 14:31:36

00075474690TRLO0

XLON

1032

312.00

 14:37:14

00075475183TRLO0

XLON

1036

311.80

 14:37:14

00075475184TRLO0

XLON

256

311.60

 14:37:19

00075475188TRLO0

XLON

42

311.60

 14:37:34

00075475198TRLO0

XLON

151

311.00

 14:49:47

00075475858TRLO0

XLON

500

311.00

 14:49:47

00075475859TRLO0

XLON

500

311.00

 14:49:47

00075475860TRLO0

XLON

111

311.00

 14:49:47

00075475861TRLO0

XLON

270

311.00

 14:49:47

00075475862TRLO0

XLON

500

311.00

 14:49:47

00075475863TRLO0

XLON

618

311.00

 14:49:47

00075475864TRLO0

XLON

500

311.00

 14:49:47

00075475865TRLO0

XLON

1036

310.20

 14:58:44

00075476253TRLO0

XLON

630

310.20

 14:58:44

00075476254TRLO0

XLON

90

311.00

 15:03:31

00075476606TRLO0

XLON

188

311.00

 15:03:31

00075476607TRLO0

XLON

256

311.00

 15:03:36

00075476613TRLO0

XLON

432

311.00

 15:05:36

00075476684TRLO0

XLON

340

311.00

 15:05:36

00075476685TRLO0

XLON

111

311.00

 15:16:02

00075477156TRLO0

XLON

89

311.20

 15:16:31

00075477184TRLO0

XLON

99

311.20

 15:16:31

00075477185TRLO0

XLON

95

311.20

 15:16:31

00075477186TRLO0

XLON

86

311.20

 15:16:31

00075477187TRLO0

XLON

2

311.00

 15:16:31

00075477183TRLO0

XLON

2

311.00

 15:16:49

00075477202TRLO0

XLON

35

311.00

 15:20:41

00075477295TRLO0

XLON

3

311.00

 15:21:35

00075477355TRLO0

XLON

172

311.00

 15:21:35

00075477356TRLO0

XLON

172

311.00

 15:21:35

00075477357TRLO0

XLON

172

311.00

 15:21:35

00075477358TRLO0

XLON

93

311.00

 15:21:35

00075477359TRLO0

XLON

536

310.80

 15:21:35

00075477360TRLO0

XLON

468

310.80

 15:21:35

00075477361TRLO0

XLON

32

310.80

 15:24:39

00075477458TRLO0

XLON

1

311.00

 15:24:40

00075477459TRLO0

XLON

39

310.80

 15:26:37

00075477531TRLO0

XLON

268

310.80

 15:26:37

00075477532TRLO0

XLON

11

310.80

 15:26:37

00075477533TRLO0

XLON

485

310.60

 15:27:15

00075477547TRLO0

XLON

542

310.60

 15:27:15

00075477548TRLO0

XLON

2

310.40

 15:29:51

00075477650TRLO0

XLON

589

310.40

 15:31:13

00075477722TRLO0

XLON

1094

310.00

 15:35:02

00075477975TRLO0

XLON

640

310.40

 15:37:54

00075478196TRLO0

XLON

360

310.40

 15:37:54

00075478197TRLO0

XLON

867

310.20

 15:42:08

00075478338TRLO0

XLON

107

310.20

 15:42:17

00075478345TRLO0

XLON

51

310.40

 15:45:52

00075478502TRLO0

XLON

39

310.40

 15:45:52

00075478503TRLO0

XLON

4

310.40

 15:47:15

00075478607TRLO0

XLON

378

310.40

 15:48:41

00075478700TRLO0

XLON

1058

310.80

 15:54:01

00075478948TRLO0

XLON

1070

310.20

 15:54:56

00075478991TRLO0

XLON

952

310.00

 15:57:42

00075479151TRLO0

XLON

1078

310.00

 15:58:02

00075479171TRLO0

XLON

666

309.00

 16:05:53

00075479756TRLO0

XLON

381

309.00

 16:05:53

00075479757TRLO0

XLON

960

308.40

 16:05:53

00075479759TRLO0

XLON

40

310.20

 16:09:30

00075480055TRLO0

XLON

302

310.20

 16:09:30

00075480056TRLO0

XLON

87

310.20

 16:09:30

00075480057TRLO0

XLON

90

310.20

 16:09:30

00075480058TRLO0

XLON

82

310.20

 16:09:30

00075480059TRLO0

XLON

10

310.00

 16:09:32

00075480060TRLO0

XLON

2

310.00

 16:09:32

00075480061TRLO0

XLON

1048

309.60

 16:09:41

00075480083TRLO0

XLON

1031

309.00

 16:12:18

00075480297TRLO0

XLON

11

309.00

 16:17:52

00075480824TRLO0

XLON

475

309.00

 16:17:52

00075480825TRLO0

XLON

483

309.00

 16:17:52

00075480826TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 389845
EQS News ID: 2142912

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
21.05.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
19.05.25
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
19.05.25
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
19.05.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
19.05.25
 Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin (EQS Group)
16.05.25
 Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
15.05.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)