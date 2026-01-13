Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

13.01.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

13-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

520.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

516.50p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

518.5792p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,747,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,298,854.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 12/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 518.5792

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

610

519.00

08:33:24

00030453840TRDU0

XLON

816

519.00

08:54:21

00030453880TRDU0

XLON

526

520.00

11:30:05

00030454474TRDU0

XLON

564

517.00

12:23:36

00030454698TRDU0

XLON

1578

519.00

12:34:42

00030454768TRDU0

XLON

534

517.50

12:54:56

00030454813TRDU0

XLON

986

516.50

13:21:56

00030454867TRDU0

XLON

78

518.00

13:47:24

00030454918TRDU0

XLON

46

518.00

13:47:24

00030454919TRDU0

XLON

409

518.00

13:47:24

00030454920TRDU0

XLON

514

519.50

13:53:34

00030454925TRDU0

XLON

1090

519.00

14:04:08

00030454967TRDU0

XLON

926

519.50

14:29:42

00030455169TRDU0

XLON

51

520.00

14:55:34

00030455290TRDU0

XLON

22

520.00

14:55:34

00030455291TRDU0

XLON

561

520.00

14:56:33

00030455292TRDU0

XLON

1700

519.50

15:03:52

00030455316TRDU0

XLON

604

518.50

15:20:52

00030455405TRDU0

XLON

284

518.50

15:30:13

00030455476TRDU0

XLON

580

520.00

15:36:18

00030455525TRDU0

XLON

518

520.00

15:36:18

00030455526TRDU0

XLON

583

519.50

15:36:18

00030455527TRDU0

XLON

518

519.50

15:36:18

00030455528TRDU0

XLON

532

518.50

15:48:29

00030455608TRDU0

XLON

199

518.50

15:51:59

00030455635TRDU0

XLON

387

518.50

15:51:59

00030455636TRDU0

XLON

665

518.00

16:00:07

00030455762TRDU0

XLON

571

518.00

16:10:03

00030455790TRDU0

XLON

528

518.00

16:10:03

00030455791TRDU0

XLON

197

517.00

16:11:08

00030455794TRDU0

XLON

370

517.00

16:11:08

00030455795TRDU0

XLON

28

517.00

16:20:53

00030455848TRDU0

XLON

545

517.00

16:20:53

00030455849TRDU0

XLON

641

517.50

16:25:36

00030455864TRDU0

XLON

1239

517.50

16:25:36

00030455865TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 414585
EQS News ID: 2258794

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

