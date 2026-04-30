Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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30.04.2026 09:00:13

Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

30-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.243489

11.349241

11.592730

20165988

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.002784

11.629849

11.632633

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

423558

 

0.243489

Sub Total 8.A

423558

0.243489%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

18740

0.010773

Sub Total 8.B1

 

18740

0.010773%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

4461470

2.564745

Swaps

15/04/2027

n/a

Cash

256012

0.147172

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

106482

0.061213

Swaps

05/05/2026

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.973541

Swaps

20/09/2027

n/a

Cash

936263

0.538225

Swaps

15/03/2028

n/a

Cash

24044

0.013822

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

1440000

0.827806

Swaps

20/08/2026

n/a

Cash

640841

0.368397

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

1619648

0.931080

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

3676220

2.113332

Swaps

09/06/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.881216

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.440608

Swaps

30/11/2026

n/a

Cash

4199

0.002414

Swaps

15/06/2026

n/a

Cash

4014

0.002308

Swaps

15/07/2026

n/a

Cash

12396

0.007126

Swaps

15/09/2026

n/a

Cash

24722

0.014212

Swaps

01/10/2027

n/a

Cash

1227

0.000705

Swaps

31/03/2027

n/a

Cash

3607

0.002074

Swaps

29/01/2027

n/a

Cash

2832

0.001628

Swaps

26/06/2026

n/a

Cash

688000

0.395507

Swaps

30/06/2026

n/a

Cash

2813

0.001617

Swaps

19/04/2027

n/a

Cash

86490

0.049720

Sub Total 8.B2

 

19723690

11.338468%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

6.505350

6.505350%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.957290

4.200779%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

29-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 425749
EQS News ID: 2318404

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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