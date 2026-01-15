Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

15-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

514.50p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

500.50p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

505.2592p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,787,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,258,854.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 14/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 505.2592

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

579

514.50

08:27:20

00030464228TRDU0

XLON

524

510.00

08:36:11

00030464283TRDU0

XLON

521

510.50

08:52:19

00030464387TRDU0

XLON

547

507.00

09:35:11

00030465155TRDU0

XLON

1132

505.50

09:47:02

00030465213TRDU0

XLON

537

507.00

10:45:26

00030465597TRDU0

XLON

1087

506.50

10:47:55

00030465610TRDU0

XLON

598

506.50

10:58:55

00030465668TRDU0

XLON

536

504.50

11:19:23

00030465789TRDU0

XLON

548

505.00

12:00:00

00030466175TRDU0

XLON

452

505.00

12:00:00

00030466176TRDU0

XLON

108

505.00

12:00:00

00030466177TRDU0

XLON

532

504.00

12:47:58

00030466775TRDU0

XLON

1046

503.00

13:02:26

00030466892TRDU0

XLON

1091

501.00

13:26:49

00030467075TRDU0

XLON

165

500.50

13:39:48

00030467167TRDU0

XLON

387

500.50

13:39:48

00030467168TRDU0

XLON

521

503.00

14:17:21

00030467465TRDU0

XLON

590

502.00

14:18:38

00030467473TRDU0

XLON

52

502.00

14:18:38

00030467474TRDU0

XLON

538

502.00

14:18:38

00030467475TRDU0

XLON

544

502.00

14:28:50

00030467733TRDU0

XLON

288

501.50

14:52:30

00030468048TRDU0

XLON

282

501.50

14:55:25

00030468068TRDU0

XLON

530

501.50

14:55:25

00030468069TRDU0

XLON

521

501.50

15:09:10

00030468230TRDU0

XLON

802

501.50

15:09:10

00030468231TRDU0

XLON

534

504.50

15:26:58

00030468452TRDU0

XLON

535

504.00

15:26:58

00030468453TRDU0

XLON

583

504.00

15:37:20

00030468950TRDU0

XLON

612

509.00

16:01:46

00030469118TRDU0

XLON

610

509.00

16:01:46

00030469119TRDU0

XLON

516

510.00

16:17:36

00030469277TRDU0

XLON

606

510.00

16:21:53

00030469358TRDU0

XLON

946

509.50

16:29:05

00030469462TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 414900
EQS News ID: 2260280

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
15.01.26
 HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
15.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
14.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
13.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
12.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
09.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
08.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
07.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)