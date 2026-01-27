Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 512.50p Lowest price paid per share: 507.00p Volume weighted average price paid: 509.9383p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,917,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,129,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 509.9383

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 573 512.50 08:24:19 00030499077TRDU0 XLON 59 512.00 08:36:59 00030499167TRDU0 XLON 1179 512.00 08:36:59 00030499168TRDU0 XLON 76 508.50 09:04:55 00030499227TRDU0 XLON 557 508.50 09:04:55 00030499228TRDU0 XLON 495 508.50 09:04:55 00030499229TRDU0 XLON 571 510.00 09:54:59 00030499375TRDU0 XLON 144 509.50 10:13:37 00030499407TRDU0 XLON 93 509.50 10:13:37 00030499408TRDU0 XLON 1434 510.00 10:18:29 00030499410TRDU0 XLON 23 510.00 10:18:29 00030499411TRDU0 XLON 515 509.00 10:55:53 00030499493TRDU0 XLON 525 509.00 10:55:53 00030499494TRDU0 XLON 61 509.50 11:52:21 00030499635TRDU0 XLON 289 509.50 11:52:21 00030499636TRDU0 XLON 545 511.50 12:05:37 00030499725TRDU0 XLON 567 512.00 12:37:33 00030499948TRDU0 XLON 541 512.00 12:37:33 00030499949TRDU0 XLON 554 512.00 12:37:33 00030499950TRDU0 XLON 523 511.00 12:56:05 00030499977TRDU0 XLON 552 511.00 13:12:28 00030500036TRDU0 XLON 150 512.50 13:58:01 00030500133TRDU0 XLON 16 512.50 13:58:01 00030500134TRDU0 XLON 587 512.00 13:58:02 00030500135TRDU0 XLON 95 512.50 14:07:11 00030500158TRDU0 XLON 290 512.50 14:07:11 00030500159TRDU0 XLON 171 512.50 14:07:11 00030500160TRDU0 XLON 30 512.50 14:07:11 00030500161TRDU0 XLON 561 511.50 14:20:53 00030500196TRDU0 XLON 546 511.50 14:20:53 00030500197TRDU0 XLON 547 511.50 14:20:53 00030500198TRDU0 XLON 553 509.50 14:46:49 00030500333TRDU0 XLON 517 509.50 14:59:00 00030500367TRDU0 XLON 1038 509.00 14:59:00 00030500368TRDU0 XLON 89 508.50 15:29:29 00030500456TRDU0 XLON 491 508.50 15:30:44 00030500462TRDU0 XLON 491 508.50 15:30:44 00030500463TRDU0 XLON 1072 508.50 15:30:44 00030500464TRDU0 XLON 1118 507.50 16:01:05 00030500615TRDU0 XLON 785 507.00 16:15:30 00030500645TRDU0 XLON 42 507.00 16:25:27 00030500671TRDU0 XLON 21 507.00 16:25:27 00030500672TRDU0 XLON 7 507.00 16:25:27 00030500673TRDU0 XLON 60 507.00 16:25:30 00030500674TRDU0 XLON 847 507.00 16:26:04 00030500676TRDU0 XLON

