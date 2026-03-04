Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

04.03.2026 08:30:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

04-March-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 444.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 434.40p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 439.3302p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,528,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,517,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
783 437.00  08:32:43 00079465589TRLO0 XLON
605 436.80  08:35:07 00079465770TRLO0 XLON
679 434.40  08:54:35 00079467376TRLO0 XLON
908 437.40  09:35:45 00079470021TRLO0 XLON
39 437.00  09:40:51 00079470261TRLO0 XLON
48 437.00  09:40:51 00079470260TRLO0 XLON
113 437.00  09:40:51 00079470259TRLO0 XLON
718 437.00  09:40:57 00079470271TRLO0 XLON
231 437.00  09:43:01 00079470400TRLO0 XLON
356 437.00  09:43:01 00079470403TRLO0 XLON
3 437.00  09:43:01 00079470402TRLO0 XLON
16 437.00  09:43:01 00079470401TRLO0 XLON
35 437.00  09:43:34 00079470463TRLO0 XLON
91 437.00  09:46:23 00079470617TRLO0 XLON
701 437.20  09:50:44 00079471090TRLO0 XLON
677 436.40  09:50:49 00079471100TRLO0 XLON
677 436.60  10:02:25 00079471559TRLO0 XLON
698 436.40  10:06:41 00079471763TRLO0 XLON
16 438.20  10:37:26 00079473453TRLO0 XLON
633 438.20  10:38:23 00079473480TRLO0 XLON
702 441.60  10:52:34 00079474016TRLO0 XLON
606 440.80  10:55:00 00079474068TRLO0 XLON
735 440.00  10:59:33 00079474186TRLO0 XLON
750 440.00  11:10:27 00079474681TRLO0 XLON
421 441.00  11:31:55 00079475580TRLO0 XLON
304 441.00  11:31:55 00079475587TRLO0 XLON
659 441.60  11:35:48 00079475692TRLO0 XLON
611 441.40  11:37:11 00079475763TRLO0 XLON
469 440.80  11:42:25 00079475899TRLO0 XLON
161 440.80  11:42:25 00079475898TRLO0 XLON
610 442.20  11:59:38 00079476267TRLO0 XLON
660 444.00  12:19:41 00079477206TRLO0 XLON
684 442.60  12:20:55 00079477242TRLO0 XLON
59 442.60  12:22:00 00079477264TRLO0 XLON
428 441.60  12:47:59 00079479208TRLO0 XLON
243 441.60  12:50:38 00079479276TRLO0 XLON
41 442.60  13:10:28 00079479729TRLO0 XLON
694 442.60  13:10:28 00079479728TRLO0 XLON
749 442.60  13:17:55 00079479940TRLO0 XLON
561 441.00  13:39:33 00079481086TRLO0 XLON
611 441.00  13:51:46 00079481544TRLO0 XLON
705 441.00  14:00:10 00079481768TRLO0 XLON
635 441.00  14:11:45 00079482164TRLO0 XLON
745 439.60  14:15:30 00079482298TRLO0 XLON
81 438.80  15:01:01 00079485030TRLO0 XLON
539 438.80  15:01:01 00079485029TRLO0 XLON
672 437.40  15:18:42 00079486381TRLO0 XLON
673 436.60  15:47:18 00079488350TRLO0 XLON
149 435.60  15:53:23 00079488646TRLO0 XLON
44 435.60  15:53:23 00079488645TRLO0 XLON
106 435.40  15:55:02 00079488778TRLO0 XLON
359 435.40  15:55:02 00079488777TRLO0 XLON
61 435.40  15:55:02 00079488776TRLO0 XLON
722 439.40  16:09:18 00079489755TRLO0 XLON
724 439.60  16:20:01 00079490464TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 419871
EQS News ID: 2285072

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

