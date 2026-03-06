Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

06.03.2026 08:00:08

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

06-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 460.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 452.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 456.0999p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,553,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,492,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
691 454.20  08:40:35 00079519585TRLO0 XLON
283 455.20  10:05:52 00079523996TRLO0 XLON
343 455.20  10:05:52 00079523997TRLO0 XLON
728 454.40  10:05:54 00079524005TRLO0 XLON
749 453.20  10:16:15 00079524404TRLO0 XLON
711 460.20  11:19:47 00079527716TRLO0 XLON
696 459.60  12:00:53 00079528972TRLO0 XLON
738 459.00  12:00:53 00079528973TRLO0 XLON
456 457.20  12:37:17 00079530005TRLO0 XLON
204 457.20  12:37:17 00079530006TRLO0 XLON
47 457.20  12:37:17 00079530013TRLO0 XLON
105 456.40  13:02:34 00079530634TRLO0 XLON
603 457.60  13:31:17 00079531420TRLO0 XLON
146 457.60  13:31:17 00079531421TRLO0 XLON
616 456.40  13:47:02 00079532041TRLO0 XLON
390 455.80  13:47:02 00079532042TRLO0 XLON
226 455.80  13:47:03 00079532043TRLO0 XLON
669 455.80  13:47:03 00079532044TRLO0 XLON
625 453.80  13:58:15 00079532389TRLO0 XLON
743 453.40  14:06:16 00079532851TRLO0 XLON
744 452.00  14:23:43 00079533677TRLO0 XLON
279 457.00  14:46:58 00079536041TRLO0 XLON
1284 457.60  14:46:58 00079536051TRLO0 XLON
643 456.60  14:47:03 00079536061TRLO0 XLON
651 456.60  14:47:03 00079536062TRLO0 XLON
744 459.00  14:56:30 00079537053TRLO0 XLON
646 458.00  15:00:15 00079537463TRLO0 XLON
702 457.80  15:09:59 00079538032TRLO0 XLON
678 457.80  15:24:45 00079539019TRLO0 XLON
712 454.60  15:39:06 00079540081TRLO0 XLON
626 455.00  15:47:35 00079540493TRLO0 XLON
678 454.00  15:49:06 00079540567TRLO0 XLON
696 455.00  15:58:32 00079541248TRLO0 XLON
708 455.00  16:07:11 00079542233TRLO0 XLON
440 453.20  16:12:56 00079542851TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 420144
EQS News ID: 2286772

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

