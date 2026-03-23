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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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23.03.2026 08:00:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

23-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 467.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 458.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 463.0614p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,783,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,262,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
49 464.80  08:36:34 00079784821TRLO0 XLON
737 464.80  08:43:15 00079785154TRLO0 XLON
337 464.80  08:43:15 00079785155TRLO0 XLON
300 464.80  08:43:15 00079785156TRLO0 XLON
701 467.40  09:04:33 00079785548TRLO0 XLON
684 467.00  09:24:55 00079786275TRLO0 XLON
649 464.20  09:42:54 00079786632TRLO0 XLON
2216 463.00  10:15:16 00079788014TRLO0 XLON
660 461.20  10:19:24 00079788327TRLO0 XLON
664 464.20  10:44:46 00079789143TRLO0 XLON
712 464.80  11:14:10 00079790832TRLO0 XLON
712 467.00  11:47:46 00079791780TRLO0 XLON
1 467.20  12:19:44 00079792602TRLO0 XLON
699 467.20  12:19:44 00079792603TRLO0 XLON
122 467.80  12:33:14 00079793032TRLO0 XLON
601 467.80  12:33:14 00079793033TRLO0 XLON
687 466.80  13:04:40 00079793617TRLO0 XLON
691 464.80  13:33:13 00079794871TRLO0 XLON
1016 464.20  13:51:51 00079795516TRLO0 XLON
231 464.20  13:54:31 00079795587TRLO0 XLON
75 464.20  13:54:31 00079795588TRLO0 XLON
170 464.20  13:54:31 00079795589TRLO0 XLON
72 464.20  13:54:50 00079795597TRLO0 XLON
81 464.20  13:56:25 00079795664TRLO0 XLON
696 461.80  14:12:55 00079796608TRLO0 XLON
301 461.20  14:32:47 00079797482TRLO0 XLON
97 461.20  14:32:47 00079797483TRLO0 XLON
192 461.20  14:33:26 00079797496TRLO0 XLON
175 461.20  14:33:26 00079797497TRLO0 XLON
36 460.00  14:38:12 00079797719TRLO0 XLON
584 460.00  14:38:12 00079797720TRLO0 XLON
78 460.00  14:38:22 00079797727TRLO0 XLON
705 460.60  14:51:43 00079798378TRLO0 XLON
10 460.00  14:54:10 00079798672TRLO0 XLON
661 458.20  15:04:13 00079799220TRLO0 XLON
668 459.80  15:18:45 00079799616TRLO0 XLON
100 459.80  15:18:45 00079799617TRLO0 XLON
674 459.00  15:35:23 00079800647TRLO0 XLON
721 458.80  15:46:38 00079801545TRLO0 XLON
745 458.20  16:02:33 00079802149TRLO0 XLON
34 458.20  16:15:09 00079803031TRLO0 XLON
27 458.20  16:15:09 00079803032TRLO0 XLON
10 458.60  16:15:33 00079803043TRLO0 XLON
205 458.60  16:16:41 00079803088TRLO0 XLON
232 458.60  16:17:20 00079803115TRLO0 XLON
91 459.00  16:18:00 00079803136TRLO0 XLON
91 459.40  16:18:53 00079803182TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 421746
EQS News ID: 2295468

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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