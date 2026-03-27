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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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27.03.2026 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

27-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 455.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 448.80p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 452.4171p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,873,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,172,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp) Time of transaction  (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
27 455.80  08:14:42 00079879016TRLO0 XLON
76 455.80  08:14:42 00079879018TRLO0 XLON
578 455.80  08:14:42 00079879017TRLO0 XLON
245 452.60  08:59:38 00079880682TRLO0 XLON
423 452.60  08:59:38 00079880684TRLO0 XLON
114 452.60  08:59:38 00079880683TRLO0 XLON
699 450.00  09:23:34 00079881699TRLO0 XLON
663 450.00  10:14:00 00079883750TRLO0 XLON
700 451.00  10:46:11 00079884767TRLO0 XLON
767 448.80  12:00:59 00079886095TRLO0 XLON
663 449.40  12:32:09 00079886840TRLO0 XLON
715 449.60  12:32:09 00079886839TRLO0 XLON
179 450.40  12:44:20 00079887097TRLO0 XLON
78 450.40  12:44:20 00079887096TRLO0 XLON
498 450.40  12:44:20 00079887095TRLO0 XLON
729 451.00  13:06:34 00079887625TRLO0 XLON
650 450.40  13:30:31 00079888099TRLO0 XLON
1117 454.80  13:54:24 00079889288TRLO0 XLON
665 454.80  13:54:24 00079889287TRLO0 XLON
649 454.00  13:55:49 00079889403TRLO0 XLON
656 454.00  13:55:49 00079889402TRLO0 XLON
233 454.80  14:04:34 00079890029TRLO0 XLON
547 454.80  14:04:34 00079890028TRLO0 XLON
730 453.60  14:20:20 00079890806TRLO0 XLON
688 453.60  14:36:37 00079891557TRLO0 XLON
683 453.00  14:41:12 00079891772TRLO0 XLON
88 454.00  14:49:36 00079892029TRLO0 XLON
72 454.00  14:49:36 00079892028TRLO0 XLON
681 453.20  14:53:52 00079892190TRLO0 XLON
356 453.20  14:53:52 00079892189TRLO0 XLON
394 453.20  14:53:52 00079892188TRLO0 XLON
769 453.20  14:53:52 00079892191TRLO0 XLON
82 453.60  15:03:57 00079892681TRLO0 XLON
8 453.60  15:03:57 00079892680TRLO0 XLON
662 452.60  15:04:20 00079892696TRLO0 XLON
719 452.60  15:14:47 00079893094TRLO0 XLON
761 451.80  15:18:56 00079893280TRLO0 XLON
747 453.80  15:26:42 00079893629TRLO0 XLON
786 453.80  15:31:00 00079893829TRLO0 XLON
18 451.80  15:47:36 00079894770TRLO0 XLON
745 451.80  15:47:36 00079894769TRLO0 XLON
790 452.40  15:58:29 00079895232TRLO0 XLON
66 452.40  16:02:43 00079895392TRLO0 XLON
780 452.40  16:04:02 00079895465TRLO0 XLON
654 453.20  16:09:57 00079895692TRLO0 XLON
762 452.60  16:10:10 00079895722TRLO0 XLON
623 451.80  16:15:02 00079895972TRLO0 XLON
117 451.80  16:15:58 00079896022TRLO0 XLON
548 449.80  16:22:47 00079896939TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 422300
EQS News ID: 2298858

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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