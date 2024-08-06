06.08.2024 14:37:47

TransDigm Group Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2024, to reflect strong third quarter results and current expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year, as well as to include the recent acquisitions of SEI Industries, the CPI Electron Device Business and Raptor Scientific.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $26.47 to $27.27 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $32.62 to $33.42 per share on net sales between $7.87 billion and $7.93 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $26.06 to $27.40 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $31.75 to $33.09 per share on net sales between $7.68 billion and $7.80 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $33.19 per share on revenues of $7.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TransDigm Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TransDigm Group IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TransDigm Group IncShs 1 135,00 -0,87% TransDigm Group IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte schliessen in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen