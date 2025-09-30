Transocean Aktie

Transocean für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0REAY / ISIN: CH0048265513

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.09.2025 16:47:48

Transocean Subsidiary Commences Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG), Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Transocean International Limited, a Bermuda exempted company limited by shares, commenced a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes due 2032 .

The company intends to use the proceeds, along with certain restricted cash amounts, to refinance, repay or redeem the remaining principal amount of outstanding 8 percent Senior Notes due February 2027, and the principal amount of outstanding 6.875 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2027.

Also, it plans to use the proceeds to fund its offer to purchase for cash up to a combined aggregate purchase price of $50 million of outstanding 7.35 percent Senior Notes due December 2041.

Currently, RIG is trading at $3.05, down 1.9 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Transocean Ltd.mehr Nachrichten