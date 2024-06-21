|
21.06.2024 08:00:12
Travis Perkins: Appointment of joint corporate broker
Travis Perkins (TPK)
21 June 2024
Travis Perkins plc
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
Travis Perkins plc, a leading partner to the construction industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as Joint Corporate Broker, alongside our existing Corporate Broker, Citi, with immediate effect.
|GB00BK9RKT01
|MSCM
|TPK
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|329293
|1930067
