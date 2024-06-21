Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 08:00:12

Travis Perkins: Appointment of joint corporate broker

Travis Perkins (TPK)
21-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

21 June 2024

 

Travis Perkins plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

 

Travis Perkins plc, a leading partner to the construction industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as Joint Corporate Broker, alongside our existing Corporate Broker, Citi, with immediate effect.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Travis Perkins plc

Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer

Matt Worster, Director of Investor Relations

 

 

 

 

Tel: +44 (0) 7990 088548

 

Citi (Joint Corporate Broker)

Andrew Seaton

Robert Redshaw

Peter Catterall

 

 

 

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)

Mark Dickenson

Elliot Thomas

Daniel Saveski

 

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

FGS Global (Financial PR Advisors)               

Faeth Birch

Jenny Davey

James Gray

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3801

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 329293
EQS News ID: 1930067

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

