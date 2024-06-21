Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Appointment of joint corporate broker



21-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST



21 June 2024 Travis Perkins plc Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker Travis Perkins plc, a leading partner to the construction industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as Joint Corporate Broker, alongside our existing Corporate Broker, Citi, with immediate effect. For further information please contact: Travis Perkins plc Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer Matt Worster, Director of Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0) 7990 088548 Citi (Joint Corporate Broker) Andrew Seaton Robert Redshaw Peter Catterall RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) Mark Dickenson Elliot Thomas Daniel Saveski Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 FGS Global (Financial PR Advisors) Faeth Birch Jenny Davey James Gray Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3801

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



