|
05.10.2022 14:51:20
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that it was notified on 5 October 2022 that on 5 October 2022, Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR, transferred 46,149 ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company (Shares) to his spouse for nil consideration.
The above-mentioned Shares were acquired through the exercise and sale of Nicks 2019 PSP Recruitment Award and 2019 CIP Award earlier this year on 17 August 2022.
Nick Roberts holds 35,356 Shares legally or beneficially. He is entitled to a further 78,456 Shares in the Company pursuant to unexercised options under the 2019 PSP which vested on 14 August 2022 but are subject to a further 2 year post-vesting holding period before being released. Consequently his interest in Shares and vested but unexercised options currently amounts to 113,812 exceeding the Companys shareholding requirement for Executive Directors*.
*Under the Companys Directors Remuneration Policy vested but unreleased options which are subject to a holding period are to be included when calculating compliance with Executive Directors shareholding requirement. Share price used to calculate compliance with the shareholding requirement was £7.70.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0)7500 559100
Notification of Dealing Form
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|192676
|EQS News ID:
|1457573
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.10.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
02.09.22
|Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
19.08.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
05.07.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)