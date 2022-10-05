Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 14:51:20

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

05-Oct-2022 / 13:51 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that it was notified on 5 October 2022 that on 5 October 2022, Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR, transferred 46,149 ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company (Shares) to his spouse for nil consideration.

 

The above-mentioned Shares were acquired through the exercise and sale of Nicks 2019 PSP Recruitment Award and 2019 CIP Award earlier this year on 17 August 2022.

 

 

Name

Status

Transfer date

No. of Shares transferred

Nick Roberts

PDMR

05/10/2022

2019 PSP Recruitment Award

21,455

2019 CIP

24,694

 

Nick Roberts holds 35,356 Shares legally or beneficially.  He is entitled to a further 78,456 Shares in the Company pursuant to unexercised options under the 2019 PSP which vested on 14 August 2022 but are subject to a further 2 year post-vesting holding period before being released. Consequently his interest in Shares and vested but unexercised options currently amounts to 113,812 exceeding the Companys shareholding requirement for Executive Directors*.

*Under the Companys Directors Remuneration Policy vested but unreleased options which are subject to a holding period are to be included when calculating compliance with Executive Directors shareholding requirement. Share price used to calculate compliance with the shareholding requirement was £7.70.

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

            

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

46,149

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 October 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Rosamund Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

           

PCA of Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares from spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

 

46,149

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

e)

Date of the transaction

5 October 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue
           

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 192676
EQS News ID: 1457573

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457573&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten