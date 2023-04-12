|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
12-Apr-2023 / 14:43 GMT/BST
Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that on 11 April 2023 it was notified of the transfer of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company (Shares) by the PDMRs listed below to their spouses for nil consideration. The aforementioned Shares were acquired through the recent exercise of various Long Term Incentive Plan Awards.
|
Name
|
Status
|
Transfer date
|
No. of Shares to be transferred
|
Nick Roberts
|
PDMR
|
11/04/2023
|
2020 DSBP
|
8,974
|
Name
|
Status
|
Transfer date
|
No. of Shares to be transferred
|
Alan Williams
|
PDMR
|
11/04/2023
|
2020 DSBP
|
12,108
|
Name
|
Status
|
Transfer date
|
No. of Shares to be transferred
|
Robin Miller
|
PDRM
|
11/04/2023
|
2020 PSP Unapproved
|
9,167
|
2020 DSBP
|
4,686
|
2020 CIP
|
12,789
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0)7500 559100
Notification of Dealing Form
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nick Roberts
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Executive Officer / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to spouse
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
8,974
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rosamund Roberts
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
PCA of Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares from spouse
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
8,974
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Financial Officer / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to spouse
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
12,108
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fiona Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
PCA of Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares from spouse
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
12,108
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robin Miller
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to spouse
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
26,642
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sarah Miller
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares from spouse
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
26,642
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.