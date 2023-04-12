12.04.2023 15:43:58

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

12-Apr-2023 / 14:43 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that on 11 April 2023 it was notified of the transfer of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company (Shares) by the PDMRs listed below to their spouses for nil consideration. The aforementioned Shares were acquired through the recent exercise of various Long Term Incentive Plan Awards.

 

Name

Status

Transfer date

No. of Shares to be transferred

Nick Roberts

PDMR

11/04/2023

2020 DSBP

8,974

 

Name

Status

Transfer date

No. of Shares to be transferred

Alan Williams

PDMR

11/04/2023

2020 DSBP

12,108

 

Name

Status

Transfer date

No. of Shares to be transferred

Robin Miller

PDRM

11/04/2023

2020 PSP Unapproved

9,167

2020 DSBP

4,686

2020 CIP

12,789

  

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

            

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

8,974

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Rosamund Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

           

PCA of Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares from spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

 

8,974

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Alan Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

            

Chief Financial Officer / PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

12,108

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Fiona Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

           

PCA of Chief Financial Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares from spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

 

12,108

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

            

General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

26,642

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Sarah Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

           

PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares from spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

 

26,642

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue
           

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 236429
EQS News ID: 1606183

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606183&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten