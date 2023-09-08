Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



08-Sep-2023 / 13:48 GMT/BST





The Company was notified on 8 September 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 8 September 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companys BAYE scheme as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Nick Roberts 19 £8.104146

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

