28.09.2023 15:57:13
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company announces that on 27 September 2023, the PDMRs listed below were granted options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company under the Companys Sharesave scheme at an option price of £6.90. The options will be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the maturity date.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
Lindi Pratt
Company Secretariat Manager
+44 (0)7471140065
Notification of Dealing Form
