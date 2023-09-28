28.09.2023 15:57:13

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
28-Sep-2023 / 14:57 GMT/BST

 

The Company announces that on 27 September 2023, the PDMRs listed below were granted options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company under the Companys Sharesave scheme at an option price of £6.90. The options will be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the maturity date.

 

Name of PDMR

Number of options granted 

Maturity date

Nick Roberts 

2,688

1 December 2026

Robin Miller

4,579

1 December 2028

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact: 

Lindi Pratt

Company Secretariat Manager

+44 (0)7471140065

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name
  1. Nick Roberts
  2. Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Sharesave scheme at an option price of £6.90

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

    

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.90

  
  1. 2,688
  2. 4,579

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

      

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 September 2023 

f)

Place of the transaction 

N/A

