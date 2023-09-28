Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



28-Sep-2023 / 14:57 GMT/BST



The Company announces that on 27 September 2023, the PDMRs listed below were granted options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company under the Companys Sharesave scheme at an option price of £6.90. The options will be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the maturity date. Name of PDMR Number of options granted Maturity date Nick Roberts 2,688 1 December 2026 Robin Miller 4,579 1 December 2028 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.



For further information please contact: Lindi Pratt Company Secretariat Manager +44 (0)7471140065 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Sharesave scheme at an option price of £6.90 c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.90 2,688 4,579 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total N/A N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction N/A

