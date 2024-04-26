|
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins (TPK)
2024 RSP Award
The Company announces that on 25 April 2024 (“Grant Date”), awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were granted by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Duncan Cooper (“CFO”), as follows:
The number of shares subject to the nil-cost options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £7.125 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange’s Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date).
The options will normally vest after a period of three years and will then be exercisable after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (or such shorter period as determined by the Board). The awards are subject to performance underpins.
In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.
CFO Buyout Awards
The CFO forfeited outstanding incentives (“Crest Nicholson Awards”) on leaving his former employer and the Remuneration Committee determined that it was appropriate to make "buyout awards" in respect of the Crest Nicholson Awards, structured to be a like-for-like basis with Crest Nicholson Awards forfeited.
The Company announces that on Grant Date, to make these buyout awards, awards in respect of Shares were granted by way of nil cost options under the RSP to the CFO as follows:
The number of Shares comprised in the CFO Buyout Awards has been calculated as the full face value of the awards forfeited, based on the share price of Crest Nicholson plc shares of £2.11 and the equivalent share price of the Company’s shares of £7.89, in both cases calculated over the month of January 2024.
Each CFO Buyout Award is subject to performance underpins, being the conditions applicable to the Crest Nicholson Awards measured by reference to the performance of Crest Nicholson (as set out in its annual reports).
In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.
The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Lindi Pratt
Company Secretariat Manager
+44 (0)7471140065
Notification of Dealing Form
