Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



17-Sep-2024 / 16:16 GMT/BST





The Company announces that on 16 September 2024 (“Grant Date”), the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were granted by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Redfern (“CEO”), as follows:

Name Status Type of RSP Award Number of options Peter Redfern PDMR 2024 RSP Award 108,373

The number of shares subject to the nil-cost options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £8.766 (being the three days average mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange’s Daily Official List on the three dealing days immediately preceding the Grant Date)

The options will normally vest after a period of three years and will then be exercisable after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (or such shorter period as determined by the Board). The awards are subject to performance underpins.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

