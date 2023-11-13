|
13.11.2023 12:14:26
Travis Perkins: Directorate change
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Directorate Change
13 November 2023
Further to its announcement of 11 July 2023 Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that it has agreed with Alan Williams that he will retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) on 9 January 2024 and he will step down from the Company’s board of Directors (“Board”) at the conclusion of the Board’s meeting on 23 January 2024. To enable a smooth transition to his successor Alan will remain employed with the Company until 31 January 2024.
The Company further announces that Duncan Cooper will join the Company on 9 January 2024 as CFO and will be appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on that day.
Enquiries:
Robin Miller
General Counsel & Company Secretary
+44 (0)7515 197975
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk
Notes:
1. Full details of all payments made to and receivable by Alan Williams in respect of his services as a Director of the Company will be disclosed in the Director’s Remuneration Report within the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 31 December 2023, and subsequent years if appropriate. To note the following:
2. All information required to be disclosed in respect of the appointment of Duncan Cooper under Listing Rule 9.6.13 was disclosed in the Company’s announcement of 11 July 2023.
-- Ends --
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|284268
|EQS News ID:
|1771303
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14:22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR & PCA Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12:14
|Travis Perkins: Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|Travis Perkins: Q3 trading update (EQS Group)
|
28.09.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
28.09.23
|Travis Perkins plc Investor Update - Toolstation UK : A platform for growth and profitability (EQS Group)
|
14.09.23
|Travis Perkins: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
08.09.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)