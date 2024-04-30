Travis Perkins plc : Directorate change

30 April 2024

Directorate change

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc makes the following announcement:

Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of the Board of Travis Perkins plc, has informed the Board of her intention to step down as a Director of the company and as Chair. Jasmine will step down at close of business on Friday 31 May 2024 when Jez Maiden, Senior Independent Director, will assume the role of Chair on an interim basis.

Jez Maiden commented:

“We are grateful to Jasmine for her contribution and service to the Travis Perkins Group over the last three years and wish her well for the future. The Board is fully focused on the succession process for Chair and CEO. Our continued priorities are to transform our operating model, to build a stronger business and enhance cash generation, and rebuild shareholder value.”

Jasmine Whitbread, commented:

“It has been a privilege to Chair Travis Perkins plc over the last three years. Whilst the difficult trading environment has presented significant near-term challenges, I am confident in the Group’s inherent strengths and ability to recover quickly when markets improve.”

Jasmine steps down today from all committees of the Board on which she sits. Jez Maiden assumes the role of Chair of the Nominations Committee, on an interim basis. This will enable the Committee to continue its search for a successor CEO and commence the search for a permanent Chair. Louise Hardy joins the Nominations Committee on an interim basis.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU

Regulation 596/204 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union

(Withdrawal) Act 2018) and has been authorised for release by Robin Miller General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

