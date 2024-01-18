|
18.01.2024 08:00:15
Travis Perkins plc - post-close trading update for the year to 31 December 2023
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
18 January 2024
Travis Perkins plc post-close trading update for the year to 31 December 2023
FY23 adjusted operating profit expected to be around £180m
Trading in Q4 was delivered in line with management expectations with pricing stabilised versus Q3 but volume performance remaining challenging. Accordingly, the Group expects to deliver an FY23 adjusted operating profit of around £180m, in line with its previous guidance.
Over recent years the Group’s strategy has focused on streamlining operations, modernising technology and infrastructure and establishing the drivers of future growth. Given that market conditions are anticipated to remain subdued into FY24, management has accelerated plans to continue the transformation of the business. This work commenced in Q4 with a reduction in central and regional headcount alongside efficiencies realised within the Group’s supply chain. These actions will deliver annualised savings of around £35m and result in a one-off restructuring charge of around £15m in FY23.
These initiatives represent the first steps in a programme of planned changes to the Group’s operating model, which will focus on simplifying how its businesses interact with each other, reviewing the impact of loss-making activities and maximising the benefit of the Group’s collective scale.
Together these changes will deliver further operational efficiencies, enhance cash generation and strengthen financial resilience over the medium term. Management looks forward to updating on these initiatives at the Group’s full year results on 5 March 2024.
Enquiries:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|Sequence No.:
|298096
|EQS News ID:
|1817317
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.01.24
|Travis Perkins plc - post-close trading update for the year to 31 December 2023 (EQS Group)
|
11.01.24
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12.12.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
15.11.23
|Travis Perkins plc: Refinancing completed with renewal of £375m revolving credit facility (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR & PCA Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|Travis Perkins: Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|Travis Perkins: Q3 trading update (EQS Group)