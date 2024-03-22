Travis Perkins: Publication of the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Publication of the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will take place at 9.00 am on Monday 22 April 2024 at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ. The 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting is available to view and download on the Company’s website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings)

In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A hard copy version of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts and the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting has been sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts was published on 12 March 2024 and is available on the Company’s website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/

and at the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Lindi Pratt

Company Secretariat Manager

lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk

+44 (0) 7471 140065