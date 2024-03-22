22.03.2024 08:29:33

Travis Perkins: Publication of the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Travis Perkins (TPK)
22-March-2024 / 07:29 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will take place at 9.00 am on Monday 22 April 2024 at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ. The 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting is available to view and download on the Company’s website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings)

 

In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

A hard copy version of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts and the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting has been sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

 

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts was published on 12 March 2024 and is available on the Company’s website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/

and at the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Lindi Pratt

Company Secretariat Manager

lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk

+44 (0) 7471 140065

 

 

 


ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: NOA
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 311259
EQS News ID: 1864891

 
