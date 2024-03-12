12.03.2024 14:28:23

Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023

12-March-2024 / 13:28 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”): Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Further to the release of its Full Year Results on 5 March 2023, the Company announces that it has today published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the “Annual Report”).

The Annual Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Company’s website. The direct link to download the Annual Report is:

https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/

The Annual Report has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation. A copy of the Annual Report has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and is available at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

For further information please contact:

 

Lindi Pratt

lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk

+44 (0) 7471 140065

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 309238
EQS News ID: 1856863

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

