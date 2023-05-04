04.05.2023 14:31:59

Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

04-May-2023 / 13:31 GMT/BST

 

At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at which 10 shareholders or their representatives were present.

 

The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:-

 

 

Resolution 

Shares

For (1)

%

for

Shares Against

% against

Abstain/ Votes Withheld(2)
  1. To receive the Companys annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

161,127,403

100.00

2,717

0.00

6,070,721
  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

158,666,616

94.90

8,521,913

5.10

12,312
  1. To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of 26.5 pence per ordinary share.

 

167,189,794

100.00

2,162

0.00

8,885
  1. To elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the Company.

155,838,814

93.21

11,344,161

6.79

17,866
  1. To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the Company.

162,818,821

97.39

4,365,196

2.61

16,824
  1. To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company.

160,824,449

96.20

6,356,715

3.80

19,677
  1. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the Company.

162,826,799

97.39

4,357,235

2.61

16,807
  1. To re-elect Coline McConville as a Director of the Company.

155,986,051

93.30

11,196,821

6.70

17,969
  1. To re-elect Pete Redfern as a Director of the Company.

165,186,646

98.80

1,998,310

1.20

15,885
  1. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the Company.

167,180,341

100.00

7,367

0.00

13,133
  1. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of the Company.

151,573,535

91.03

14,945,010

8.97

682,296
  1. To re-elect Alan Williams as a Director of the Company

164,794,960

98.57

2,390,257

1.43

15,624
  1. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company.

166,333,990

99.49

858,018

0.51

8,833

     14.  To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

167,101,318

99.95

91,781

0.05

7,742

     15.   To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

143,748,280

86.32

22,785,152

13.68

667,409
  1. To authorise the Directors to allot securities free from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution).

156,453,493

93.57

10,746,259

6.43

1,089
  1. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution).

166,490,729

99.59

678,003

0.41

32,109

     18.   To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution).

147,406,455

88.52

19,120,870

11.48

673,516

 

Notes

(1) Includes discretionary votes

(2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution

 

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.

 

No questions were asked at the meeting.

 

 

In the case of queries, please contact:

 

Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary  +44 (0)7515 197 975

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 241521
EQS News ID: 1624883

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624883&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten