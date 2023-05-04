|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Results of AGM
04-May-2023 / 13:31 GMT/BST
|
At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at which 10 shareholders or their representatives were present.
The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:-
|
Resolution
|
Shares
For (1)
|
%
for
|
Shares Against
|
% against
|
Abstain/ Votes Withheld(2)
|
- To receive the Companys annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
|
161,127,403
|
100.00
|
2,717
|
0.00
|
6,070,721
|
- To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
|
158,666,616
|
94.90
|
8,521,913
|
5.10
|
12,312
|
- To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of 26.5 pence per ordinary share.
|
167,189,794
|
100.00
|
2,162
|
0.00
|
8,885
|
- To elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the Company.
|
155,838,814
|
93.21
|
11,344,161
|
6.79
|
17,866
|
- To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the Company.
|
162,818,821
|
97.39
|
4,365,196
|
2.61
|
16,824
|
- To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company.
|
160,824,449
|
96.20
|
6,356,715
|
3.80
|
19,677
|
- To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the Company.
|
162,826,799
|
97.39
|
4,357,235
|
2.61
|
16,807
|
- To re-elect Coline McConville as a Director of the Company.
|
155,986,051
|
93.30
|
11,196,821
|
6.70
|
17,969
|
- To re-elect Pete Redfern as a Director of the Company.
|
165,186,646
|
98.80
|
1,998,310
|
1.20
|
15,885
|
- To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the Company.
|
167,180,341
|
100.00
|
7,367
|
0.00
|
13,133
|
- To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of the Company.
|
151,573,535
|
91.03
|
14,945,010
|
8.97
|
682,296
|
- To re-elect Alan Williams as a Director of the Company
|
164,794,960
|
98.57
|
2,390,257
|
1.43
|
15,624
|
- To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company.
|
166,333,990
|
99.49
|
858,018
|
0.51
|
8,833
|
14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
|
167,101,318
|
99.95
|
91,781
|
0.05
|
7,742
|
15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.
|
143,748,280
|
86.32
|
22,785,152
|
13.68
|
667,409
|
- To authorise the Directors to allot securities free from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution).
|
156,453,493
|
93.57
|
10,746,259
|
6.43
|
1,089
|
- To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution).
|
166,490,729
|
99.59
|
678,003
|
0.41
|
32,109
|
18. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution).
|
147,406,455
|
88.52
|
19,120,870
|
11.48
|
673,516
|
Notes
(1) Includes discretionary votes
(2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.
No questions were asked at the meeting.
|
In the case of queries, please contact:
Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975
|
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.