Travis Perkins: Results of AGM



04-May-2023 / 13:31 GMT/BST



At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at which 10 shareholders or their representatives were present. The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- Resolution Shares For (1) % for Shares Against % against Abstain/ Votes Withheld(2) To receive the Companys annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. 161,127,403 100.00 2,717 0.00 6,070,721 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 158,666,616 94.90 8,521,913 5.10 12,312 To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of 26.5 pence per ordinary share. 167,189,794 100.00 2,162 0.00 8,885 To elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the Company. 155,838,814 93.21 11,344,161 6.79 17,866 To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the Company. 162,818,821 97.39 4,365,196 2.61 16,824 To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company. 160,824,449 96.20 6,356,715 3.80 19,677 To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the Company. 162,826,799 97.39 4,357,235 2.61 16,807 To re-elect Coline McConville as a Director of the Company. 155,986,051 93.30 11,196,821 6.70 17,969 To re-elect Pete Redfern as a Director of the Company. 165,186,646 98.80 1,998,310 1.20 15,885 To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the Company. 167,180,341 100.00 7,367 0.00 13,133 To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of the Company. 151,573,535 91.03 14,945,010 8.97 682,296 To re-elect Alan Williams as a Director of the Company 164,794,960 98.57 2,390,257 1.43 15,624 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company. 166,333,990 99.49 858,018 0.51 8,833 14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditor. 167,101,318 99.95 91,781 0.05 7,742 15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities. 143,748,280 86.32 22,785,152 13.68 667,409 To authorise the Directors to allot securities free from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 156,453,493 93.57 10,746,259 6.43 1,089 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 166,490,729 99.59 678,003 0.41 32,109 18. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 147,406,455 88.52 19,120,870 11.48 673,516 Notes (1) Includes discretionary votes (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. No questions were asked at the meeting. In the case of queries, please contact: Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

