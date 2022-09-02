|
02.09.2022 16:04:49
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company')
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 212,509,334 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 11.205105 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 212,509,334.
The above figure of 212,509,334 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.
Enquiries: Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
Tel: 07500 559100
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|185753
|EQS News ID:
|1434667
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.09.22
|Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
19.08.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
05.07.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs
|9,20
|-0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.