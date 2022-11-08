|
08.11.2022 13:17:45
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|199660
|EQS News ID:
|1482013
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
