08.11.2022 13:17:45

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

08-Nov-2022 / 12:17 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Travis Perkins plc

 

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an X if appropriate)

 

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Schroders plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

12 October 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13 October 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.240610

0.000000

5.240610

11,136,777

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 

 

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01)

 

11,136,777

 

5.240610

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

11,136,777

5.240610

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

N/A

N/A

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

N/A

N/A

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Schroders plc

 

 

 

Schroders plc (Schroder Administration Limited)

 

 

 

Schroders plc (Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited)

 

 

 

Schroders plc (Schroder & Co. Limited)

 

 

 

Schroders plc (Schroder International Holdings Limited)

 

 

 

Schroders plc (Schroder Invesment Management Limited)

5.218530

 

5.218530%

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

 

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

 

 

Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 212,509,334 voting shares outstanding.

         

 

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

13 October 2022

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 199660
EQS News ID: 1482013

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1482013&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

