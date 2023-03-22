22.03.2023 11:38:24

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

22-March-2023 / 10:38 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Travis Perkins Plc

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an X if appropriate)

UK

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis, United States

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

 17/03/2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

 21/03/2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

 5.234000

 

 

0.000000

 

5.234000

 

 

11,121,830

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

 

 

 

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 

 

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BK9RKT01

1799

11102338

0.001000

 

5.225000

US89455F3073

 0

17693

0.000000

0.008000

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

11121830

5.234000%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1)

Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited

Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited

Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc

Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited

Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited

Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2)

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 3)

TAM UK International Holdings Limited

Threadneedle Holdings Limited

TAM UK Holdings Limited

Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited

TC Financing Limited

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 4)

AMPF Holding, LLC

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

 

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

 

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

 

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is wholly owned by AMPF Holding, LLC which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

 

 

Place of completion

Swindon, UK

Date of completion

21/03/2023

 


Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten