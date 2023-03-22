Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest



22-March-2023 / 10:38 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Travis Perkins Plc ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate) UK 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Minneapolis, United States 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/03/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21/03/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.234000 0.000000 5.234000 11,121,830 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK9RKT01 1799 11102338 0.001000 5.225000 US89455F3073 0 17693 0.000000 0.008000 SUBTOTAL 8. A 11121830 5.234000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an X) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1) Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2) Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 3) TAM UK International Holdings Limited Threadneedle Holdings Limited TAM UK Holdings Limited Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited TC Financing Limited Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 4) AMPF Holding, LLC Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is wholly owned by AMPF Holding, LLC which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Place of completion Swindon, UK Date of completion 21/03/2023

