Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest



09-May-2024 / 07:15 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BK9RKT01 Issuer Name TRAVIS PERKINS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 07-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 08-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.778493 4.585612 7.364105 15649406 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.588730 4.245969 6.834699 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK9RKT01 5901647 2.777124 US89455F3073 2910 0.001369 Sub Total 8.A 5904557 2.778493% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 114840 0.054040 Physical Swap 16/05/2024 N/A 400000 0.188227 Sub Total 8.B1 514840 0.242267% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 17/05/2024 N/A Cash 858000 0.403747 Swaps 05/06/2024 N/A Cash 2486000 1.169831 Swaps 13/06/2024 N/A Cash 8463 0.003982 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 351 0.000165 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 29540 0.013901 Swaps 19/07/2024 N/A Cash 574000 0.270106 Swaps 22/07/2024 N/A Cash 3700 0.001741 Swaps 23/07/2024 N/A Cash 266386 0.125353 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 339210 0.159621 Swaps 08/08/2024 N/A Cash 1065 0.000501 Swaps 19/08/2024 N/A Cash 283784 0.133540 Swaps 30/09/2024 N/A Cash 36752 0.017294 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 1983 0.000933 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 61965 0.029159 Swaps 23/01/2025 N/A Cash 16698 0.007858 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 17209 0.008098 Swaps 21/02/2025 N/A Cash 544000 0.255989 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 67422 0.031727 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 199120 0.093699 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 644000 0.303046 Swaps 22/04/2025 N/A Cash 568000 0.267282 Swaps 02/05/2025 N/A Cash 1802000 0.847963 Swaps 27/05/2025 N/A Cash 2904 0.001367 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 44 0.000021 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 14 0.000007 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 1047 0.000493 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 249484 0.117399 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 160405 0.075481 Swaps 16/04/2029 N/A Cash 6463 0.003041 Sub Total 8.B2 9230009 4.343345% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation U.S. Trust Co of Delaware Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. Bank of America Corporation Managed Account Advisors, LLC Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.087459% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 08-May-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



