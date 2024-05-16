|
16.05.2024 18:10:01
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
Travis Perkins (TPK)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BK9RKT01
Issuer Name
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-May-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
16-May-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
16-May-2024
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|322088
|EQS News ID:
|1905299
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
