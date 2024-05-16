Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest



16-May-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BK9RKT01 Issuer Name TRAVIS PERKINS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 16-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.001369 1.887063 1.888432 4013095 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.778493 4.585612 7.364105 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) US89455F3073 2910 0.001369 Sub Total 8.A 2910 0.001369% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Physical Swap 16/05/2024 N/A 200000 0.094114 Sub Total 8.B1 200000 0.094114% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 05/06/2024 N/A Cash 1243000 0.584915 Swaps 19/07/2024 N/A Cash 287000 0.135053 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 208053 0.097903 Swaps 19/08/2024 N/A Cash 141892 0.066770 Swaps 23/01/2025 N/A Cash 8349 0.003929 Swaps 21/02/2025 N/A Cash 272000 0.127994 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 322000 0.151523 Swaps 22/04/2025 N/A Cash 284000 0.133641 Swaps 02/05/2025 N/A Cash 901000 0.423981 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 142891 0.067240 Sub Total 8.B2 3810185 1.792949% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation U.S. Trust Co of Delaware Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. Bank of America Corporation Managed Account Advisors, LLC 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 16-May-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



