16.05.2024 18:10:01

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

16-May-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BK9RKT01

Issuer Name

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.001369

1.887063

1.888432

4013095

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.778493

4.585612

7.364105

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    US89455F3073

                               

 

2910

 

0.001369

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

2910

0.001369%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Physical Swap

                               

16/05/2024

 

                                    N/A

                               

200000

0.094114

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

200000

0.094114%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Swaps

                               

05/06/2024

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

1243000

0.584915

 

                                    Swaps

                               

19/07/2024

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

287000

0.135053

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/07/2024

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

208053

0.097903

 

                                    Swaps

                               

19/08/2024

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

141892

0.066770

 

                                    Swaps

                               

23/01/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

8349

0.003929

 

                                    Swaps

                               

21/02/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

272000

0.127994

 

                                    Swaps

                               

02/04/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

322000

0.151523

 

                                    Swaps

                               

22/04/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

284000

0.133641

 

                                    Swaps

                               

02/05/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

901000

0.423981

 

                                    Swaps

                               

26/05/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

142891

0.067240

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

3810185

1.792949%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Bank of America, National Association

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    U.S. Trust Co of Delaware

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Managed Account Advisors, LLC

                               

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 322088
EQS News ID: 1905299

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1905299&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs 9,80 1,03% Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen