Treasure Global Shares Fall 17% Despite Securing AI Contract

(RTTNews) - Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) shares declined 16.89 percent, losing $0.8899 to $4.30 on Thursday despite the company announcing that it had been awarded a $15 million contract by Creative World Industries Sdn Bhd to develop and deploy an enterprise-grade Social Listening AI System.

The stock is currently trading at $4.30, compared with its previous close of $5.1899 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $4.70 and traded between $4.30 and $5.1245. Trading volume reached 956,926 shares, far above its average volume of 49,123 shares.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in the company's transition toward higher-value AI-driven enterprise solutions and expands its presence beyond its core digital ecosystem into the growing enterprise artificial intelligence market.

Treasure Global shares have traded between $3.40 and $58.00 over the past 52 weeks.