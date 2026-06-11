Treasure Global Aktie
WKN DE: A3DQ0R / ISIN: US89458T1060
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11.06.2026 17:55:28
Treasure Global Shares Fall 17% Despite Securing AI Contract
(RTTNews) - Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) shares declined 16.89 percent, losing $0.8899 to $4.30 on Thursday despite the company announcing that it had been awarded a $15 million contract by Creative World Industries Sdn Bhd to develop and deploy an enterprise-grade Social Listening AI System.
The stock is currently trading at $4.30, compared with its previous close of $5.1899 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $4.70 and traded between $4.30 and $5.1245. Trading volume reached 956,926 shares, far above its average volume of 49,123 shares.
The agreement represents a significant milestone in the company's transition toward higher-value AI-driven enterprise solutions and expands its presence beyond its core digital ecosystem into the growing enterprise artificial intelligence market.
Treasure Global shares have traded between $3.40 and $58.00 over the past 52 weeks.
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