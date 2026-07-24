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24.07.2026 21:16:40
Treasuries Regain Ground Following Recent Sell-Off
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower over the past several sessions, treasuries regained some ground during trading on Friday.
Bond prices gave back ground after moving notably higher in morning trading but remained firmly positive. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.4 basis points to 4.679 percent.
The ten-year yield closed lower for the first time this week, pulling back off its highest closing level since early 2025.
Treasuries benefitted from a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures plunging by more than 3 percent after soaring by more than 6 percent on Thursday.
The steep drop by the price of crude oil partly came in reaction to a report from Reuters indicating Pakistan is exploring a path towards a resumption of stalled U.S.-Iran talks over ending the conflict.
Crude oil prices remain well off the lows seen earlier this month, however, as U.S. and Iran continue to exchange attacks.
After the United States launched its 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets, Tehran retaliated with missile attacks targeting neighboring Arab countries hosting U.S. military bases.
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