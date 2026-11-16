(RTTNews) - Treasuries have moved to the upside during trading on Monday, regaining ground after moving sharply lower over the past several sessions.

Bond prices have fluctuated after an early advance but maintained a positive bias. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 3.6 basis points to 5.117 percent.

The rebound by treasuries may partly reflect bargain hunting following the recent weakness, which drove the ten-year yield to its highest levels in a month.

Treasuries may also have benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid a sell-off on Wall Street, with continued tech sector weakness weighing on the markets.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are plunging by 4.6 percent ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.

"The results themselves may show a business at the top of its game, but the prime focus will be on what Jensen Huang's departure means for strategy," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

He added, "It's plausible that interim CEO Colette Kress simply bats off such questions, saying it is too early to say anything given the leadership upheaval is still fresh."

Amid the fallout from Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security has released an interim final rule to address remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers.

The rule is purportedly designed to close a loophole that has let Chinese companies rent Nvidia's computing power located in other countries.