Tri Counties Bank Donates $50,000 to Fund Kern County Small Business Academy

Tri Counties Bank announced the donation of $50,000 to the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (KCHCC) to fund their 2023 Small Business Academy.

The free program provides current and aspiring small business owners with the fundamentals to create a strong foundation for their business. Participants meet for two hours a week throughout the eight-week course, and courses are available in Spanish and English. Upon completion, participants receive a certification, and the KCHCC offers additional one-on-one support.

"As a leading community bank in California, Tri Counties Bank is proud to be a part of the growth of small businesses in Kern County,” said Aytom Salomon, Senior Vice President and Market President of Tri Counties Bank’s Greater Bakersfield region. "The Small Business Academy provides much needed education, especially for businesses in rural areas.”

Thus far, in 2023, the Small Business Academy has:

Helped grow over 200 small Hispanic-owned businesses

Created approximately 60 new jobs in Kern County

Helped launch 23 new businesses in Kern County

Participants learn how to create a business plan, file for incorporation, understand legal and tax requirements, how to manage financials, and implement strategies for marketing and networking. KCHCC utilizes chamber members with expertise in the targeted areas to provide training sessions. This helps provide exposure for existing businesses that often may not seem accessible, and helps build a mentoring and networking platform for entrepreneurs needing support.

Victor Lopez, owner of Toppers Tuxedos in Delano, California, has taken the course three times and strongly recommends the course to anyone looking to learn more. "Many people are good managers but don’t understand the administration side of business,” he said. "This course teaches you how to run your business, from A to Z.”

Interested participants can learn more about the KCHCC’s Small Business Academy by calling (661) 633-5495 or by visiting https://kchcc.org.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, access to approximately 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #458732

