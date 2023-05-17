Tri Counties Bank Honored with the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup Award

TriCo Bancshares (Nasdaq: TCBK), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, earned the #14 spot in the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup Awards.

The award recognizes the top 10% of community banks in the U.S., with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2022. Banks were rated on six financial performance and stability measures:

Nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned

Five-year average core deposit percentage

Net interest margin (NIM)

Efficiency ratio

Return on average assets (ROAA)

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)

According to Raymond James, Community Bankers Cup winners outperformed bank peers as measured by one-year, three-year, and five-year total returns.

"We are honored to be named in the top 10% of community banks in the United States by Raymond James,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. "With almost five decades of growth and profitability, and assets of nearly $10 billion, we are a financially strong and well-capitalized bank.”

The pool of banks considered for recognition included all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, that are exchange traded and not an acquisition target or a mutual holding company. 216 banks nationwide were eligible for ranking in 2022.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of nearly $10 billion and more than 45 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, more than 37,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516006076/en/