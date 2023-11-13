Tri Counties Bank Kicks Off Annual Food Drive in Support of The Salvation Army

Tri Counties Bank announced today the launch of its 17th Annual Tis the Season Food Drive, in partnership with The Salvation Army. The food drive aims to collect over 50,000 pounds of non-perishable food items from November 13 – December 22 to help families in need throughout California.

The food drive is an opportunity for the general public, local merchants, schools, and other organizations in the community to meet the overwhelming need for food. All donations stay local and assist The Salvation Army with refilling their pantries after the holiday season, so they can continue to feed families throughout the year.

"This food drive and our partnership with The Salvation Army allows us to provide assistance in areas where the most help is needed and continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our community members,” said Scott Robertson, Senior Vice President and Chief Community Banking Officer for Tri Counties Bank. "We are humbled to be able to support those in need, especially during the holiday season.”

Non-perishable or canned food donations can be dropped off at any Tri Counties Bank branch. Monetary donations can be made online at TriCountiesBank.com/TisTheSeason and every dollar donated equates to a pound of food towards the Bank’s goal of 50,000 pounds.

Tri Counties Bank strongly encourages donations of the top non-perishable items requested by The Salvation Army:

Peanut Butter

Canned Tuna/Chicken

Canned Beans/Veggies

Rice & Whole Grain Pasta

Soups

Oatmeal/Cereal

Canola/Olive Oil

Coffee/Tea

"The Salvation Army is incredibly thankful for community partners like Tri Counties Bank,” said Major John Brackenbury, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Del Oro Division. "The support we receive from community partners means thousands of people will not have to decide between going to the grocery store or keeping the lights on. We stand with partners like Tri Counties Bank to help those suffering or in need to have a brighter future.”

Visit TriCountiesBank.com/TisTheSeason to learn more.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, access to approximately 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has actively served Northern California since 1885. The Del Oro Division, headquartered in Sacramento, is responsible for administering all Salvation Army programs in 30 counties from the Central Valley to the Oregon border. Our programs vary from one community to the next, targeting the specific needs of each area. Our emergency assistance programs are intended to meet the immediate needs of struggling people by providing food and shelter, affordable childcare, workforce development, and other programs while guiding them to long-term self-sufficiency. The mission of The Salvation Army is to meet human need without discrimination wherever it exists.

For more information, about the nonprofit’s work in Northern California, head to gosalarmy.org or follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @SalArmyDelOro and on Facebook at The Salvation Army of Northern California. To learn more about the Army’s work in San Francisco, head to sanfrancisco.salvationarmy.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SalvationArmySF and Instagram @salvationarmy_sf.

