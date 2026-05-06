Trimble Navigation Aktie

Trimble Navigation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882295 / ISIN: US8962391004

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06.05.2026 15:15:20

Trimble Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) said, for the full-year 2026, it expects to report revenue between $3.835 billion and $3.915 billion, GAAP earnings per share of $2.05 to $2.21, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.47 to $3.64. Previously, Trimble projected revenue between $3.81 billion and $3.91 billion, GAAP earnings per share of $2.04 to $2.23, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.42 to $3.62. The company expects strong organic growth to continue in fiscal 2026 with continued progression towards $3 billion ARR, $4 billion revenue, 30% EBITDA margins in 2027.

For the second quarter, Trimble expects to report revenue between $938 million and $963 million, GAAP earnings per share of $0.38 to $0.42, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.78 to $0.82.

For the first quarter, the company's earnings totaled $98.9 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $66.7 million, or $0.27 per share, last year. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.79 compared to $0.61. First quarter revenue was $939.9 million, up 12 percent on a year-over-year basis, up 12 percent on an organic basis. Annualized recurring revenue or ARR was $2.43 billion, up 12 percent year-over-year, up 12 percent on an organic basis.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Trimble shares are up 0.73 percent to $68.87.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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