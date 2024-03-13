Trinseo Announces Commencement of Sale Process for Interest in Americas Styrenics

Trinseo ("Trinseo” or "the Company”) (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced that it has commenced a sale process for its 50% ownership in Americas Styrenics LLC ("AmSty”), a joint venture with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP.

As part of its transformation strategy, the Company had previously announced its intent to divest its styrenics businesses (the "Styrenics Businesses”) with a focus on selectively marketing individual assets or regional businesses. AmSty was established in 2008 and is part of Trinseo’s regional Styrenics Businesses operating in the Americas.

Trinseo has initiated an ownership exit provision of the AmSty joint venture agreement which includes a structured mechanism that is expected to ultimately lead to a sale of Trinseo’s ownership interest in AmSty. Any proceeds from the sale are expected to be used to pay down a portion of the recently issued $1.077 billion of term loans maturing in 2028.

Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinseo, said "The sale of our ownership in AmSty is a logical step in our transformation as a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider. By executing the contractual ownership exit provision, we have a clear pathway to divest our interest in the joint venture. We expect the exit process to lead to a definitive arrangement no later than early 2025.”

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations, and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility.

Trinseo’s approximately 3,100 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $3.7 billion in 2023. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

