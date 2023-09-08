Trinseo Announces Completion of Transaction to Refinance $660 million 2024 Term Loan and $385 million of 2025 Senior Notes

Trinseo ("Trinseo” or "the Company”) (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced that it has obtained $1.077 billion in aggregate principal amount of secured term loan financing ("New Term Loan Facility”) arranged by Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. ("Angelo Gordon”) and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree”), with funds managed by Angelo Gordon, Oaktree and Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo”) as lenders. Proceeds will be used to refinance the entirety of the Company’s outstanding 2024 term loan and $385 million of its existing $500 million 2025 Senior Notes.

Key Terms of the New Term Loan Facility include:

$1.077 billion of aggregate new principal amount for net cash proceeds of $1.045 billion

Annual cash interest rate of SOFR + 8.50%

Option to elect partial payment-in-kind ("PIK”) interest for up to 24 months at an annual cash interest rate of SOFR + 4.25% and a PIK interest rate of 5.25%

Call protections of a customary make-whole from months 0 to 18; 3.0% from months 18 to 30; 2.0% from months 30 to 42; par thereafter

Final maturity date of May 3, 2028

Commenting on the transaction, Frank Bozich, Trinseo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased with this transaction as it addresses the entirety of our 2024 debt maturity and over 75% of our debt maturing in 2025. The financing process was very competitive, a testament to investors’ strong belief in the long-term outlook for the business. We welcome the support and partnership from leading investors Oaktree, Angelo Gordon and Apollo.”

Bozich continued, "I want to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their partnerships in managing through the current challenging demand environment. With our nearest-term maturity now addressed, we will continue to progress on our transformation while developing value-added solutions for our customers and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

"We are delighted to be a capital partner to Trinseo and have the opportunity to help strengthen its balance sheet by refinancing the majority of its near-dated maturities,” said Joseph Lenz, Managing Director at Angelo Gordon.

Brook Hinchman, Managing Director at Oaktree, added "We appreciate the opportunity to work with Frank, David and the full Trinseo team to provide a capital structure solution to allow Trinseo to focus on its leading position in the styrene derivative and PMMA value chains and on innovative polymer recycling technologies.”

Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Trinseo on this transaction. Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel to Oaktree, Angelo Gordon, and Apollo.

