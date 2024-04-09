Trinseo Introduces Groundbreaking Flame-retardant Plastic Grades Without Using PFAS Additives During Manufacturing Process

Trinseo (Trinseo, or the "Company”) (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announces its new offering of flame-retardant EMERGE™ PC 8600PV and 8600PR resins, as well as EMERGE™ PC/ABS 7360E65 resins, manufactured without the use of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or halogenated additives. Many PFAS chemicals are commonly used for their important flame-retardant properties, as well as their resistance to heat, oil, stain, grease, and water. These new products maintain those critical performance attributes while addressing the growing demand and regulatory pressures to reduce the use of PFASs, especially in the consumer electronics and electrical industries. These products will first be launched in the Asia-Pacific market, suitable for applications in a variety of fields such as IT equipment, electronic and electrical products, battery chargers, and voltage stabilizers.

"Sustainable products are at the core of everything we do at Trinseo. By leveraging our extensive knowledge and technical expertise with PCR products, along with our deep insights into the consumer electronics and electrical industries, we are accelerating the development of products without the use of PFAS or halogenated additives. This is done in response to the market's required shift towards sustainably advantaged solutions,” said Han Hendriks, Trinseo’s Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer.

Both EMERGE™ 8600PR and EMERGE™ 7360E65 use post-consumer recycled (PCR) substrates, while maintaining performance similar to that of virgin materials. There is no intentionally added PFAS in the manufacturing process at Trinseo, and the recycled content facilitates waste reduction, carbon footprint reduction, and recycling in the consumer electronics industry.

Important features:

Features of EMERGE™ PC 8600PV and 8600PR flame-retardant products:

Halogenated additives are not used in the manufacturing process at Trinseo.

UL94 V0 rated (1.5 mm) for all colors

High-temperature resistance

Aesthetics: Glossy/Matte finishes Recycled content for EMERGE™ 8600PR

Excellent dimensional stability

Superior impact resistance

Wide processing window

UV resistance

Features of EMERGE™ PC/ABS 7360E65 flame-retardant products:

Halogenated additives are not used in the manufacturing process at Trinseo.

UL94 V2 rated (0.5 mm) for all colors

High flow

Ideal for thin-wall applications

Outstanding thermal stability 65% recycled content

Dimensional stability

Wide processing window

UV resistance

Visit Trinseo at CHINAPLAS 2024: Booth F52, Hall 6.2, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

