Trinseo Portfolio Of EV Battery Solutions To Maximize Mobility On Display At Battery Show Europe

Trinseo ("Trinseo” or "the Company”) (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced its lineup of EV Battery solutions that will be on display at The Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, June 18-20, 2024, Hall 8, Booth D26. Two innovative technologies will be highlighted this year that focus on improving performance of the EV battery itself, along with a novel approach to physically protecting the battery pack.

The thermoplastic battery casing that will be showcased is produced using the Direct Long Fiber Thermoplastic (DLFT) molding process. This gives EV OEMs the option to move away from more expensive heavy rigid metal casings to high performance thermoplastic trays and covers, without compromising performance or protection. It also allows for shorter cycle times for high volume manufacturing, part toughness, along with structural flexibility and greater design freedom for complex part geometries. Lighter weight casing helps increase energy efficiency, and range in EVs as compared to metal casings. And using high performance thermoplastic offers increased design flexibility as compared to metal casing for innovative functional integration while providing electric insulation, heat insulation and fire resistance the industry demands.

"To us, the same principles of innovation, science, engineering, and design that define the external aesthetics of an electric vehicle, also apply to the internal components,” said Chief Technology Officer Han Hendriks. "In addition to the benefits of weight reduction, our thermoplastic casing material is available in grades containing recycled polycarbonate content produced by our in-house PC dissolution technology.”

Also on display is Trinseo’s VOLTABOND™ aqueous-based anode binder that binds the graphite and conductivity agent powder together and onto the foil current collector of a battery. VOLTABOND™ binders provide high peel strength, low DCIR and low re-bounce. In addition, its unique chemical structure enhances battery life by offering resistance to electrolyte dissolution.

"By improving electrical conductivity, structural integrity, cyclability, and energy density, with our VOLTABOND™ latex binders, we’re helping batteries last longer, charge faster, go farther and perform better,” added Hendriks. "At less than one percent of the battery’s weight, we can make a big impact on a number of performance characteristics that the industry is looking for.”

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations, and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers. From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility. Trinseo’s approximately 3,100 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $3.7 billion in 2023. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, forecasts, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "intend,” "forecast,” "outlook,” "will,” "may,” "might,” "see,” "tend,” "assume,” "potential,” "likely,” "target,” "plan,” "contemplate,” "seek,” "attempt,” "should,” "could,” "would” or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy, our current indebtedness, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully implement proposed restructuring initiatives and to successfully generate cost savings through restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; our ability to successfully execute our business and transformation strategy; increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials; deterioration of our credit profile limiting our access to commercial credit; increased energy costs; compliance with laws and regulations impacting our business; any disruptions in production at our chemical manufacturing facilities, including those resulting from accidental spills or discharges; conditions in the global economy and capital markets; our current and future levels of indebtedness and ability to service our debt; our ability to meet the covenants under our existing indebtedness; our ability to generate cash flows from operations; and those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612830526/en/