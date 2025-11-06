TripAdvisor Aktie

TripAdvisor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JRLK / ISIN: US8969452015

06.11.2025 13:36:10

TripAdvisor, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $53 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $39 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TripAdvisor, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $553 million from $532 million last year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53 Mln. vs. $39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $553 Mln vs. $532 Mln last year.

