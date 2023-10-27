|
27.10.2023 13:33:48
Triumph Group, Honeywell Ink Deal For Multi Fleet Engine Controls
(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Friday that it has signed a 5-year contract with Honeywell Aerospace, a unit of technology conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. (HON).
The financial details of the agreement have not been divulged.
As per the terms of the contract, Triumph will manufacture and maintain boost pumps, electronic control units, and hydro-mechanical fuel controls for T55 helicopter engines along with the main fuel pumps for F124 fighter/trainer engine and HTF7000 business jet engines.
"We look forward to providing these and other products over the course of the next five years as a Honeywell preferred partner," Triumph said in a statement.
On Thursday, Triumph shares closed at $7.47, up 3.46% on the New York Stock Exchange and in pre-market activity Honeywell shares are trading at $175.34 down 0.41% on Nasdaq.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Honeywell
|167,40
|-0,26%
|Triumph Group Inc
|6,80
|-3,55%
