Minerals Corporation Aktie
WKN: 541856 / ISIN: AU000000MSC6
|
07.11.2025 08:21:21
Trump administration expands critical minerals list
THE Trump administration added 10 minerals to its official list of materials deemed essential for the US economy and national security, including copper and metallurgical coal, said Reuters in a report on Friday.The Interior Department’s critical minerals list guides federal investments and permitting decisions whilst shaping the government’s broader minerals strategy. The expansion comes amid efforts to boost domestic mining and reduce reliance on imports, particularly from China, the newswire said.The list determines which projects qualify for federal incentives, informs national stockpiling priorities and signals to private investors where the government sees strategic value. Officials and industry leaders said strengthening domestic production could protect the US from supply disruptions or export restrictions imposed by competitors.Doug Burgum, the interior secretary, said the expanded list “provides a clear, data-driven road map to reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries, expand domestic production and unleash American innovation.”The additions include uranium, boron, lead, phosphate, potash, rhenium, silicon and silver. Copper is vital for electric vehicles, power grids and data centres, whilst metallurgical coal is used in steel production.However, environmentalists condemned the move. Cameron Walkup of Earthjustice Action said the administration was ignoring economics and opening the door for agencies to approve projects with insufficient pollution protections. “Instead of prioritising corporate profits, we should focus on real solutions,” he added.Corey Rosenbusch, CEO of The Fertilizer Institute, said potash and phosphate supplies were “absolutely necessary to fill our plates and feed our communities.”Freeport-McMoRan, the largest US copper producer, could generate more than $500m annually in tax credits if copper receives critical status. Rich Nolan of the National Mining Association said the industry would continue seeking further list expansion.The post Trump administration expands critical minerals list appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.